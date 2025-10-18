Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Supreme Court permits current AIFF executive committee to continue till end of term in September 2026

The apex court, in its order dated October 15, also said that the AIFF need not adopt Article 23.3 of the draft constitution relating to requirement of SC nod for any amendment.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 15:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 15:40 IST
FootballSports NewsSupreme CourtAll India Football Federation

Follow us on :

Follow Us