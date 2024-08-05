BYJU’S out of bankruptcy but ex-employees continue to wait for salaries

Bengaluru: Arguing its case before the National Companies Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), BYJU’S informed that Riju Raveendran, a BYJU’S director and brother of founder Byju Raveendram, had infused Rs 2,600 crore into the company so that it carries on business and is able to pay salaries to its 27,000 employees. While its statements in that court got BYJU’S out of the woods (read: bankruptcy proceedings), its employees are still waiting to receive the salaries for which the money was pumped in.