Carlsberg to take full control of India, Nepal business, eyes expansion

Carlsberg has agreed to take full control of its business in India and Nepal, the Danish brewer said on Friday.

The group will buy a 33.33 per cent stake in Carlsberg South Asia (CSAPL) from partner CSAPL (Singapore) Holdings as well as other stakes in underlying companies for a total of $744 million, it said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, after which Carlsberg will own 100 per cent of the business in India and 99.94 per cent of the business in Nepal, it added.