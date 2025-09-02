Menu
CCI approves SMBC's stake buy in Yes Bank

SMBC in May had inked a deal to take a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion, making it the largest cross-border merger and acquisition deal in India's financial sector.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 14:16 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 14:16 IST
