CEO Deepinder Goyal orders customised cake for employee to launch Zomato's new 'Photo Cake' feature

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal launched a new feature of the online food delivery app on Thursday, where the customers can order a "Photo Cake" (a customised cake with a photo) and get it delivered within half an hour. Goyal himself tested the feature by ordering a customised cake for an employee who completed 10 years in the company.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Goyal wrote, "Tested the feature myself to congratulate Aashna on completing 10 yrs at Zomato. She joined Zomato a few days after she turned 20, and now co-leads the people/HR team at Zomato." He also shared a picture of the cake with the employee's photo on it.

As of now, the feature is available in select areas of Delhi NCR only, while it will expand to other cities later.