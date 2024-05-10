CEO Deepinder Goyal orders customised cake for employee to launch Zomato's new 'Photo Cake' feature

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal launched a new feature of the online food delivery app on Thursday, where the customers can order a "Photo Cake" (a customised cake with a photo) and get it delivered within half an hour. Goyal himself tested the feature by ordering a customised cake for an employee who completed 10 years in the company.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Goyal wrote, "Tested the feature myself to congratulate Aashna on completing 10 yrs at Zomato. She joined Zomato a few days after she turned 20, and now co-leads the people/HR team at Zomato." He also shared a picture of the cake with the employee's photo on it.
As of now, the feature is available in select areas of Delhi NCR only, while it will expand to other cities later.
The restaurant aggregator has launched the new feature just ahead of Mother's Day as the cake orders shoot up on such occasions. To get a "Photo Cake", what a user has to do is upload the picture they want on the cake while placing the order.
A more light hearted update for today – we just launched Photo Cakes on @zomato – now you can upload your picture and get a customized cake delivered in about 30 minutes.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 9, 2024
— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 9, 2024
Earlier on Wednesday, Zomato launched a crowd-supported weather infrastructure network to provide localised, real-time information on key weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, rainfall etc. The network, weatherunion.com, consists of more than 650 on-ground weather stations.
"At Zomato, it was crucial for us to have access to precise and real-time weather information to make the right business decisions to serve our customers better. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to develop a solution capable of empowering us on this front," Goyal wrote while sharing the update on X.
Excited to unveil India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure, https://t.co/pUhhX8zKMe. A proprietary network of 650+ on-ground weather stations, it is the largest private infrastructure of its kind in our country.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 8, 2024
These weather stations, developed by Zomato, provide… pic.twitter.com/lc5XQJJtO2
Weatherunion.com is currently available in 45 large cities and will be expanded to other major cities soon.
Goyal also shared that all institutions and companies will have free access to the network (through an API) in order to boost the productivity of the country's economy.