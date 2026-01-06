Menu
Competition Commission of India finds Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL breached anti-trust law: Report

The probe begun in 2021 after a group of builders alleged in a criminal case brought to a state court that nine companies were collectively restricting the supply of steel ​and increasing prices.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 09:54 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 09:54 IST
Business NewsCompetition Commission of IndiaTata SteelSteel Authority of IndiaJSW SteelAntitrustSAIL

