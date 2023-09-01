Corporate records confirm Adani's connection to BVI shell companies: Report

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) had said documents obtained by it revealed details of a complex offshore operation in two Mauritius-based funds managed by the partners of the promoter family to support prices of shares of group companies from 2013 to 2018, a period during which the ports-to-energy conglomerate saw a meteoric rise to become one of India's largest and most powerful businesses.

OCCRP said two close associates of Vinod Adani—the elder brother of group founder and chairman Gautam Adani—are sole beneficiaries of the Mauritius-based companies through which the money appeared to flow.

Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli from the United Arab Emirates and Chang Chung-Ling from Taiwan spent years trading hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Adani Group stock through two Mauritius-based funds that were overseen by a Dubai-based company run by a known employee of Vinod Adani.

The Financial Times reported that funds from unknown sources were channeled by the BVI shell companies through Emerging India Focus Funds and the EM Resurgent Fund to trade in Adani stocks. Having promoter links to these offshore firms would confirm that Adani companies breached the 75 per cent ceiling set by Sebi for promoter shareholding, the IE stated.