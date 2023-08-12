Data Protection: Companies will be given time to adjust, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Companies will be given time to move into a "new regime" under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act that has been notified, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday.

The minister was speaking at a Sansad Dhvani event hosted by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya.

"We'll have a transition period since we're moving to a new regime. We'll give industries and companies time. Everyone has to adjust. The big tech platforms will be given shorter time while startups will be given more time," Chandrasekhar said.