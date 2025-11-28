Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

E-commerce firm Meesho's Rs 5,421-crore IPO to open on Dec 3; aims for $5.6 billion valuation

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share, valuing Meesho at Rs 50,096 crore (USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 03:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 03:08 IST
Business NewsIPOcompaniesMeesho

Follow us on :

Follow Us