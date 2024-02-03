JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

ED to probe Paytm Payments Bank if money laundering found

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered the payments bank unit of One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 08:36 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: India's financial crime fighting agency will probe Paytm Payments Bank if any fresh charges of fund siphoning are found, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Saturday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered the payments bank unit of One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March.

"If there are any fresh charges of money laundering against Paytm by RBI, those will be investigated by Directorate of Enforcement as per the law of the land," said Malhotra.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 February 2024, 08:36 IST)
Business NewsEnforcement DirectoratePaytm

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT