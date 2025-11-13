Menu
Ericsson opens a new Radio Access Network (RAN) Software R&D unit in Bengaluru

The new R&D unit will initially focus on developing 5G and 5G Advanced features for the Ericsson 5G baseband.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 13:12 IST
Comments
Published 13 November 2025, 13:12 IST
