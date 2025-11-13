<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ericsson">Ericsson</a> has established a new Radio Access Network (RAN) Software Research & Development (R&D) unit in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>The new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rd">R&D</a> unit will initially focus on developing 5G and 5G Advanced features for the Ericsson 5G baseband. </p><p>The work will be carried out in close collaboration with the company’s global RAN software teams, the company said.</p><p>It added that Bengaluru is well known for its skilled professional talent pool, especially within software engineering, and the presence of major global telecom companies. The dynamic ecosystem positions the city as a prime location for R&D operations in India, Ericsson said.</p>.Cognizant adopts Anthropic’s Claude; to drive AI transformation.<p>Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India and Head of Network solutions, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, said, “Setting up the R&D Centre in India for RAN software development represents a significant step forward towards strengthening our R&D operations in India. Even as we leverage Indian software talent, we are also contributing to building the knowledge base and the telecom eco-system in the country.”</p><p>David Bjore, Head of RAN Software & Compute Platforms, Ericsson, said, “This latest Ericsson R&D investment and commitment shows how important India is to our work on next-generation technology. We’re building on the strong partnerships we’ve formed in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram, and for the first time, we’re developing this RAN software ourselves in India. This is a significant step, as it not only supports India’s rising tech scene but also enables us to create solutions in the country that can have a global impact.”</p>.Reliance General Insurance partners with Mayfair We Care .<p>The company's R&D initiatives in India include the recent expansion of ASIC development unveiled in June 2025, aimed at fostering the semiconductor ecosystem in India. </p><p>Ericsson is also collaborating with Volvo and Airtel to integrate XR and Digital Twin technologies at Volvo’s Bengaluru R&D Centre. The company is also working with IIT Madras to advance AI research for 6G networks, focusing on Responsible AI frameworks.</p><p>Globally, Ericsson invests approximately $5 billion in R&D each year. The company’s R&D sites in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram span critical telecom domains including Transport, Packet Core, OSS, BSS, Cloud, and advanced AI technologies.</p>