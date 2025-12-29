Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The Aravalli takeover and the price of progress

The Aravalli takeover and the price of progress

Stripped of ecological intelligence, India’s development models expose the perils of modern rationalism
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 19:12 IST
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 19:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionCommentAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us