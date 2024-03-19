Evaluating various future options for ice cream business in India, says HUL

Ice creams contributed 3 per cent or Rs 59,144 crore to HUL revenue in FY23.

"We have a very robust cost savings programme in HUL called Symphony, that we have been driving for many years now. Through an end-to-end focus across all lines of the P&L (profit and loss), we have been generating gross savings...every year. This provides us with crucial fuel for growth, allowing us to invest competitively behind our brands and future capabilities. We will closely assess the global initiatives of Unilever under the productivity programme and assimilate best practices to take Symphony to its next phase," the spokesperson said.