'In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing': Swiggy reacts to video of delivery agent ignoring Taapsee Pannu

While social media is flooded with videos of celebrities being papped from all possible angles while their fans wait with bated breaths to get a chance to click photos with the stars, a video of Swiggy delivery partner walking past actress Taapsee Pannu has gone viral.
In the video, a man wearing a Swiggy t-shirt crosses paths with Taapsee Pannu as he enters the building the actress walks out of but doesn't even spare her a glance.
Sharing the video originally posted by NDTV on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), one Divya Tandon tagged Swiggy and sought an incentive for the delivery agent owing to his dedication towards his work.
"Hey Swiggy, this delivery partner deserves an incentive for his dedication!!," she wrote.
Reacting to the viral video, the online food delivery app wrote: "Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing."
Meanwhile, netizens criticised the paparazzi for behaving rudely with the delivery agent. They could be heard saying "arey hatt!" in the video as they asked him to move aside so they could click pictures of the actress.
"Camera men deserve a lesson on how to speak with unknown people even if he is a Swiggy boy, he is not your colleague understand," wrote one user. Another wrote: "The Swiggy delivery guy did well. There was nothing worth noticing in his immediate vicinity. Kudos!"
On a lighter note, another X user wrote, "He had full 4 seconds of uninterrupted frontal view...what more do you want :)"
On the work front, the Dunki actress's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is expected to be released this year as a sequel of her 2021 thriller Haseen Dillruba where she shared screen with Vikrant Massey.
Published 21 May 2024, 10:45 IST