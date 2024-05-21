'In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing': Swiggy reacts to video of delivery agent ignoring Taapsee Pannu

While social media is flooded with videos of celebrities being papped from all possible angles while their fans wait with bated breaths to get a chance to click photos with the stars, a video of Swiggy delivery partner walking past actress Taapsee Pannu has gone viral.

In the video, a man wearing a Swiggy t-shirt crosses paths with Taapsee Pannu as he enters the building the actress walks out of but doesn't even spare her a glance.

Sharing the video originally posted by NDTV on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), one Divya Tandon tagged Swiggy and sought an incentive for the delivery agent owing to his dedication towards his work.

"Hey Swiggy, this delivery partner deserves an incentive for his dedication!!," she wrote.

Reacting to the viral video, the online food delivery app wrote: "Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing."