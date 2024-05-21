Home
1 dead, several injured after Singapore Airlines jet from London hit by severe turbulence

The flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok due to the turbulence. The airline did not say how many people were injured. Multiple Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 10:40 IST
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 10:40 IST

Comments

Bangkok: A Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, the airline said, with one passenger reportedly dead and and several injured.

Singapore Airlines did not say how many people were injured. Multiple Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport said that medical team was on standby.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the airline said.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance."

Published 21 May 2024, 10:40 IST
