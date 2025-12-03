Menu
Flipkart appoints Dan Neary to its Board of Directors

The announcement comes at a time when the company is accelerating its next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:30 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 15:30 IST
