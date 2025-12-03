<p>Bengaluru: E-commerce company Flipkart on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dan Neary to its Board of Directors. This announcement comes at a time when the company is accelerating its next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing.</p><p>Dan Neary's global governance experience and leadership across technology, AI, and digital ecosystems will complement Flipkart’s long-term vision of building a sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready commerce platform that continues to serve India at scale, Flipkart said in a statement.</p><p>Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, Flipkart Group, said, "With AI transforming every layer of retail, from customer experience to supply chain and seller empowerment, Dan’s perspective and leadership will help accelerate our innovation agenda."</p>