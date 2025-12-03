<p>Bhubaneswar: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that four Bengali-speaking Indians were “thrown out” of Nayagrah district in BJP-ruled Odisha since they are Bengalis.</p>.<p>The Odiaha Police denied the charge and said it has set no deadline or asked any person to leave Nayagarh district on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators.</p>.<p>If some people had left Nayagarh, they did it on their own, Nayagarh Superintendent of Police S Susree told PTI.</p>.Rebel TMC MLA Humayun Kabir stokes Babri row, vows mosque and December 6 blockade; party keeps distance.<p>In a post on X, Moitra said, “Attention @DGPOdisha @spnayagarh you have illegally thrown out 4 Bengali speaking Indian citizens from Nayagarh district simply because they were Bengalis.” She also threatened to move court on this alleged illegal move in violation of Constitutional norms.</p>.<p>“There are lakhs of Odiya cooks, gardeners, plumbers & others working in Bengal who we treat with love & respect. You will pay for your actions. Watch out,” she said.</p>.<p>In another social media post, the MP also alleged that Odagaon police station in Nayagarh instructed four Bengali migrants, who are bona fide Indian citizens, to leave the district.</p>.<p>The TMC leader claimed that their landlord was pressurised to throw them out and was threatened with arrest, though the SP of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district verified their identity.</p>.<p>Responding to the allegations, the Nayagarh SP said the force was verifying the identities of certain individuals in the district.</p>.<p>“No deadline has been given to anyone. Routine verification and identification of suspected persons are going on… No pressure or deadline was given to them to leave,” the SP said.</p>.<p>They seem to have left Nayagarh while their verification is going on, the police officer said, adding that some other members of their group are staying and cooperating.</p>.<p>Verification at the police and administrative level is continuing, Susree said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, during the Zero Hour in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday, Odisha BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli demanded that Bangladeshi infiltrators need to be thrown out of the state.</p>.<p>He alleged that these people are engaged in all types of anti-social activities like theft, loot and love Jihad. </p>