'Daiva Narthaka' gets artificial limb in Mangaluru

Babu, a native of Permude village in Kasaragod district had been serving as Daiva Narthaka since a long time as it was his only livelihood to support his family.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 00:38 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 00:38 IST
