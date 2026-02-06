<p>Mangaluru: Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central under their community service project donated an artificial limb worth Rs 2.10 lakh to Babu (53) serving as `Daiva Narthaka' (divine interpreter) here recently.</p><p>Babu, a native of Permude village in Kasaragod district had been serving as Daiva Narthaka since a long time as it was his only livelihood to support his family. However owing to severe diabetic disease and health problems, his left leg was infected with Gangrene and had to be amputated. The amputation ended up restricting his mobility.</p><p>Babu unable to make eke a living approached Rotary Past District Governor Dr Devdas Rai and disclosed his health, financial problems and sought financial assistance in order to purchase an artificial limb priced over Rs. 2.10 Lakh. Dr Devdas Rai moved by his plight highlighted the case to Executive Committee of Parent Club Rotary Club of Mangaluru Central.</p><p>Dr Rai recommended sanctioning of Rs. 2.10 Lakh under club’s community service projects in order to help Babu procure an artificial limb and restore his dignity. The recommendation was approved and the money was sanctioned. The artificial limb was presented and fitted to the patient at a simple ceremony organised at Dr Devdas Rai’s Sourabh Clinic.</p><p>On this occasion Rotary Club Secretary Vikas Kotian, Past President Santhosh Shet among others were also present. Now Babu who has been able to earn and support his family expressed deep gratitude to the Rotary Club and Dr Devdas Rai.</p>