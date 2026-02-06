News in Pics | February 6, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Members of the Lakaanki family from the Maasai pastoralist community gather near their emaciated cow at their manyatta homestead following worsening drought due to the failed rainy season at a village settlement near Magadi township along the Kenya-Tanzania border, in Kajiado, Kenya.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, second from left, with Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai, second from right, and others during a protest march against renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to VB-G RAM G Act, in Chennai.
Environmental activists from Greenpeace unveil a large symbolic installation during a demonstration near the Duomo di Milano, as the Olympic torch arrives in Milan, Italy.
South Block silhouetted against the setting sun, in New Delhi.
Palestinians coming from Rafah crossing arrive at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Published 06 February 2026, 00:48 IST