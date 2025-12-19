<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/e-commerce">E-commerce</a> company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flipkart">Flipkart</a> announced on Friday that it will acquire a majority stake in AI/ML solutions provider Minivet AI, which was founded in 2024. The acquisition is a move to build and invest in core Generative <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> (GenAI) capabilities. </p><p>This is expected to accelerate the transition to a more intuitive, interactive, and immersive shopping experience for e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart.</p><p>Minivet AI focuses on generative video for e-commerce, transforming static product catalogues into rich, engaging video content at scale, Flipkart said.</p>.From air fryers to iPhones: What India searched and shopped on Flipkart in 2025.<p>Built on a foundation of sophisticated model orchestration and deep performance optimisation, the platform delivers quality results at a fraction of traditional production costs. </p><p>Beyond video, Minivet AI offers a broader suite of e-commerce AI capabilities—positioning the company as a full-stack AI partner and a foundational GenAI capability for online retail platforms, the company added.</p><p>Minivet AI Founder Aditya Rachakonda said, "This partnership with Flipkart is a pivotal moment for Minivet AI. It allows us to accelerate the deployment of our proprietary GenAI solutions, from catalogue videofication to conversational search, directly onto India's leading e-commerce platform at scale, making shopping more intuitive and immersive for millions of customers."</p>.Flipkart appoints Dan Neary to its Board of Directors.<p>This investment strengthens Flipkart’s long-term technology portfolio.</p><p>Flipkart Senior Vice President - Corporate Ravi Iyer said, "Acquiring Minivet AI is a strategic investment that will enhance Flipkart’s core GenAI capabilities by the integration of niche talent and advanced proprietary technology, which includes leading solutions for catalogue videofication and semantic search. These are critical for addressing the rising industry trend of visual-first and video-first commerce, ultimately driving higher customer engagement, conversions, and long-term innovation across the Flipkart platform and, over time, the wider Flipkart Group ecosystem.”</p>