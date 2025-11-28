Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

22 TTP terrorists killed in operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan military

The operation was conducted on Wednesday in Dera Ismail Khan district of the northwestern province after receiving reports of presence of terrorists belonging to the "Fitna Al-Khawarij", it said.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 00:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 00:13 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us