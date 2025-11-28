<p>Peshawar: At least 22 TTP terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the media wing of the country's military said.</p>.<p>The operation was conducted on Wednesday in Dera Ismail Khan district of the northwestern province after receiving reports of presence of terrorists belonging to the "Fitna Al-Khawarij", it said.</p>.<p>The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).</p>.<p>Security forces effectively engaged at the hideout of the terrorists, and after an intense exchange of fire, 22 were eliminated, the military said.</p>.<p>Combing operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist still present in the area, it added. </p>