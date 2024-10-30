Gautam Adani vies for projects in Bhutan’s ‘Mindfulness City’ in overseas push
The conglomerate has often dovetailed its corporate strategy to the Indian government’s policy priorities, which include countering the sway China has in many developing countries through its massive investments.
Honoured to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious ecofriendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centers and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these… pic.twitter.com/YlTNJEZwfD