<p>New Delhi: India had a largely inconsistent growth in clinical research related to cancer since 2001, despite a strong economic growth, suggesting that development could be a contributing factor towards disparities among the low and middle-income countries in cancer research, according to a new study.</p>.<p>Cancer cases and deaths are projected to surge in the coming decades with low and middle-income countries expected to bear a disproportionate burden.</p>.<p>However, researchers, including those from the the Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group, said that clinical trials of cancer are disproportionally concentrated in high-income countries, even as previous evidence suggests an increase in trials among low and middle-income nations.</p>.Former US President Joe Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer, spokesperson says.<p>The study, published in the journal '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cancer">CANCER</a>', looked at disparities in the numbers and complexity of clinical trials over time and according to economic changes. Datasets from World Bank and ClinicalTrials.gov were analysed.</p>.<p>Between 2001 and 2020, a total of 16,977 cancer clinical trials were found to have been registered in low and middle-income countries -- an increase from 1,053 during 2001-2005 to 7,661 during 2016-2020.</p>.<p>In India, 54 clinical trials were registered between 2001 and 2005. The figure was seen to increase to 126 during 2016-2020. A total of 506 clinical trials related to cancer had been registered in the country over the entire study period.</p>.<p>"(Clinical research) development has been unequal among LMICs. Strong EG could be a contributing factor but only to some extent," the authors wrote.</p>.Kerala government announces free travel for cancer patients in state buses.<p>"Only China and South Korea meaningfully developed independent and high-complexity clinical research," they said.</p>.<p>However, south and southeast Asian countries, including India, Thailand and Vietnam -- also showing a strong economic development -- "had mainly inconsistent growth in clinical trials", the researchers said.</p>.<p>South American countries such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/argentina">Argentina</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico</a> were found to have registered an increased number of clinical trials on cancer, despite relative economic stagnation, they said.</p>.<p>The team added that in Africa, Egypt showed strong economic growth with a corresponding increase in clinical trials, but no such correlation was seen in South Africa.</p>.Bengaluru: Misreporting causes of deaths distorts cancer statistics .<p>The findings suggest that economic growth is a contributing factor towards increase in cancer-related clinical trials among low and middle-income countries.</p>.<p>The study can "offer valuable insights for LMICs (low and middle-income countries) aiming to enhance clinical research," said senior author Max S. Mano, of the Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group and Einstein Hospital Israelita, in Brazil.</p>.<p>"These data reinforce the need for initiatives to support cancer research in LMICs," the authors wrote.</p>