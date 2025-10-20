Menu
Supreme Court refers to larger bench question of parity between AYUSH and allopathic doctors

The court noted that earlier decisions had taken divergent stands on whether AYUSH doctors could claim the same retirement benefits and pay scales as allopathic doctors.
