G&B-Godrej Properties partnership to continue for Vikhroli land development after family split

Similarly, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson, Pirojsha Godrej said, "We look forward to continuing our association with Godrej & Boyce (G&B) with a view to making Vikhroli into a world-class neighbourhood that delivers its residents an outstanding quality of life while ensuring the highest standards of sustainable development."

According to some estimates, the 3,000-acre parcel in Vikhroli owned by G&B has a development potential of over Rs 1 lakh crore. It can develop 1,000 acres, while about 1,750 acres are covered with mangroves and is the destination of rare plants and birds. About 300 acres of land have already been encroached upon.