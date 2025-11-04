<p>Chandigarh: A trip to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab'">Punjab</a>, a little help from a friend and loads of luck. A vegetable seller from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a> hit jackpot in the state lottery to win Rs 11 crore, changing his life forever.</p><p>Amit Sehra bought the lottery ticket from a shop in Bathinda after borrowing money from a friend. He ended up winning the top prize in the Punjab State Lottery-Diwali Bumper 2025.</p><p>With tears in his eyes, he said he did not even have enough money to visit Chandigarh to fulfil the formalities to claim the lottery prize.</p>.Paint shop employee wins Rs 25 crore Kerala bumper lottery.<p>"It is God's blessing that he gave me 'chhappar phad ke' (an unexpected and large reward)," said Sehra, who is from Kotputli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaipur">Jaipur</a> and sells vegetables on a cart.</p><p>He said that he will spend the money on his two young children's education. The vegetable seller added that he will also give Rs 1 crore to his friend, Mukesh, for lending him money for the lottery ticket.</p><p>The result of the Punjab state lottery was declared on October 31.</p>