Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Godrej buys 53-acre land in Kolkata to develop Rs 500 crore residential project

"The proposed project is estimated to have a development potential of 1.3 million square feet of saleable area" Godrej Properties said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 06:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 06:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataGodrejBuisness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us