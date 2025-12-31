Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

What Bengaluru writers loved reading in 2025

Bengaluru’s literati reveal what books excited them the most
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 22:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 22:20 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolifewriters

Follow us on :

Follow Us