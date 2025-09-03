<p>As Google marks the 10th anniversary of Pixel phones, the search engine giant has announced its Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme in India.</p><p>Google is collaborating with Cashify as its official partner to sell refurbished Pixel phones in India.</p><p>"We are excited to welcome more people into the Pixel family, offering them the chance to own a Pixel phone that feels new at a special price. It's the perfect way to upgrade your technology while making a sustainable choice," said Google.</p>.Pixel 10: Top ten generative AI features of Google's flagship phone.<p>The company notes that all refurbished phones undergo thorough quality checks, use only genuine Google Pixel parts, come in new packaging with a compatible charger, and are backed by a one-year limited warranty.</p><p>Cashify will be able to deliver devices across 18,000 pin codes through its app, website, and selected retail outlets.</p><p>For now, refurbished variants of Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 are available for as low as Rs 48,999 and Rs 23,899, way less than the launch price, on Cashify.</p>.Google Pixel 8 review: Phone with extraordinary AI photography capabilities.<p>"This initiative also extends Google’s commitment to sustainability, giving devices a second life and reducing electronic waste, while allowing more people to experience the Pixel at an accessible price point," Google noted.</p><p>It should be noted that last year, Google set up the company's first-ever fully-owned walk-in service centres in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, it also opened the official online G Store to directly sell Pixel hardware in India.</p><p>In July 2025, the Pixel phone-maker expanded special same-day repair centres across 21 Indian cities.</p><p>Besides Google's exclusive walk-in centres in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the company has set up priority service centres with same-day repair option in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Pune, Raipur, Surat, and Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.Google expands same-day repair centres to 21 cities in India.<p>Now, with the announcement of the Authorised Refurbished Pixel Phone Sale programme, Google is further expanding its investments in building Pixel brand awareness in India, which is the world's fastest and second-largest smartphone market.</p><p>As big markets such as the US and China witness plateauing of phone shipments, rival Apple, too, views India as its next engine of revenue growth.</p><p>Earlier this week, it opened the Apple Hebbal store, a third fully-owned retail outlet, and later this week, another unit is set for launch in Pune. Two more are slated for opening in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.</p><p>Google is following suit to make Pixel hardware accessible and repairable with more authorised retail outlets in more regions in India.</p><p>It has even collaborating with local OEMs to manufacture <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/made-in-india-pixel-8-series-phones-to-hit-stores-soon-3147504">Pixel phones in India</a>.</p><p>This way, Google is laying good foundation to build a strong loyalty among Pixel hardware patrons in the subcontinent.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>