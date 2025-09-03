Menu
Google launches authorised refurbished Pixel phone sale in India

Google is collaborating with Cashify as its official partner to sell refurbished Pixel phones in India. It will be delivering devices across 18,000 pin codes in India.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 07:12 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 07:12 IST
