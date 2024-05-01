Greaves Electric launches e-scooter; starting price Rs 1.1 lakh

New Delhi: Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Tuesday launched its first electric scooter with starting price of Rs 1.1 lakh.
Addressing a media conference K Vijaya Kumar, executive director & CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility, said the e-scooter is entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in India.
The product dubbed as “India’s first high-performance family electric scooter” offers a top speed of 93 km per hour.
“This is the first family electric scooter in India with high performance. This comes with 93 km top speed and it runs 135 km with single charge and it has been tested across the country,” Kumar told DH.
The new product launch led to nearly a 4% surge in the company’s share price. Greaves Cotton surged 3.86% to Rs 141.40 at the BSE. The company’s share price hit a high of Rs 144.30 in the intra-day. The benchmark Sensex of the BSE closed 0.25% down.
Greaves Electric has named its e-scooter “Ampere Nexus”. “The launch of Ampere Nexus high-speed electric scooter marks a momentous achievement in our commitment to sustainable transportation,” said Kumar.
“This transition from leisurely to urban to high-speed models signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. With each stride forward in democratising e-mobility, we progress toward a more inclusive, sustainable future,” he added.
According to Kumar, the company has tested the scooter through a 10,000 km ride running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Additionally, the e-scooter set a record for towing a pickup truck weighing 1,860 kg and an additional load of 140 kg from two passengers over a distance of 2 kilometres.
It has a 3 kWh LFP (lithium ferro-phosphate) battery with 30% extra battery life, 4 kW motor power, five versatile riding modes, front disc brakes and an IP67 rating.
According to the company’s statement, the two variants — Nexus EX and Nexus ST — can be booked online, test rides and delivery will be available from the second half of May, 2024.