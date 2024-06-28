HSBC slapped with Rs 29.6 lakh penalty by RBI for non-compliance with card norms

Mumbai: The RBI on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) for non-compliance with certain directions related to cards.

The penalty has been imposed on HSBC for non-compliance with certain directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 'Credit Card, Debit Card and Rupee Denominated Co-branded Pre-paid Card operations of Banks', the central bank said in a statement.

RBI said a Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2022) of the bank was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2022.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions.