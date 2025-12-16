Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IndiGo mass flight cancellations dent ATF sales by 4.1% in December

Jet fuel or ATF demand had been consistently rising for the past two years as India's aviation sector rebounded from the lows of the Covid pandemic-induced disruptions.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 15:32 IST
Business NewsIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us