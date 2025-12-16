<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trump">Donald Trump</a> seized on the stabbing death of Rob Reiner and his wife to make a baseless attack on the Hollywood director less than a day <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/hollywood-director-rob-reiner-and-his-wife-are-found-dead-2-3831232">after reports of his killing</a>, suggesting that Reiner’s criticism of Trump may have led to his death.</p><p>The attack on Reiner, so soon after his death, prompted a rare backlash against the president from some MAGA-aligned Republicans, some of whom urged the president to retract his comments.</p><p>Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that Reiner’s death was “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”</p>.<p>Asked by reporters later in the day whether he stood by those comments, Trump was unapologetic: “Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person.” He added, “I thought he was very bad for our country.”</p><p>The Reiners’ 32-year-old son has been booked on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles police said. There was no indication from authorities that the couple’s political beliefs had anything to do with their deaths. Reiner was found dead Sunday alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their home in Los Angeles.</p><p>Trump’s attack brought immediate outrage, including from close allies who said the attack undercut Republicans’ calls for civility after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Prominent conservatives called for public shaming, firings and the threat of prosecution for those who spoke ill of Kirk.</p><p>“A man and his wife were murdered last night. This is NOT the appropriate response,” Jenna Ellis, Trump’s former lawyer who is now a conservative radio host, wrote on social media Monday. “The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death. This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency.”</p>.Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife are found dead.<p>Over the years, Trump has shown little empathy over the deaths of perceived rivals. He criticized Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., after his death and suggested a deceased Democratic lawmaker, John D. Dingell of Michigan, was looking up from hell.</p><p>His attack on the Reiners came as many were still in shock over their violent deaths.</p><p>Sage Steele, the former ESPN host and Trump ally, responded online, calling the president’s post “so disappointing.” She added: “It’s comments like this that take away from the countless great things @realDonaldTrump does for America.”</p><p>Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote on social media that “regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.” He added: “I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.”</p><p>Some other Republican lawmakers also condemned Trump’s post.</p><p>“This statement is wrong,” Rep. Mike Lawler, RN.Y., wrote on social media of Trump’s post. “Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It’s a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period.”</p><p>Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said that this was no time to attack one’s political rivals. “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” she wrote on social media.</p><p>The Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, was arrested Sunday night and held in a jail in Los Angeles County without bail, according to county jail records.</p><p>Nick Reiner had spoken over the years about his struggles with drug abuse and bouts of homelessness beginning in his teenage years.</p><p>Trump “knows no shame,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote in response to the president’s post.</p>