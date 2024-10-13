Home
Hundreds of Hilton hotel workers walk off the job in Seattle

A total of over 4,300 hotel workers are now on strike at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Honolulu, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 01:28 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 01:28 IST
Business NewsSeattleHilton Hotel

