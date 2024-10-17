Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Hyundai Motor India set to price shares at top of range to raise over Rs 27,000 crore, sources say

Hyundai India is selling 142.2 million shares, according to the company's filings, which will make it the largest IPO ever in India by the amount raised.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 08:49 IST
Business NewsHyundaisharesIPO

Follow us on :

Follow Us