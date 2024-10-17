Hyundai Motor India set to price shares at top of range to raise over Rs 27,000 crore, sources say

<p>Hyundai Motor India is set to price its shares at Rs 1,960 to raise over Rs 27, 000 crore ($3.3 billion_ in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.</p>.<p>That price is at the top of the Rs 1,865 to rs 1,960 range flagged to investors when the deal was launched.</p>.<p>Hyundai India is selling 142.2 million shares, according to the company's filings, which will make it the largest IPO ever in India by the amount raised.</p>.Hyundai Motor India's over Rs 27,000 crore IPO subscribed 9% so far on Day 1.<p>The sources could not be named as they were discussing confidential information.</p>.<p>Hyundai India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>.<p>Hyundai India is not issuing new shares in the IPO. South Korean parent Hyundai Motor Corp will instead sell about 17.5 per cent of the wholly-owned unit, giving it a value of about $19 billion.</p>.<p>After the share sale, Hyundai India will make up about 40 per cent of Hyundai Motor's market capitalisation.</p>.<p>Anchor investors bought about $989 million in shares at 1,960 rupees, according to the company's exchange filings.</p>