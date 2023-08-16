Hyundai acquires GM plant in Talegaon; to operationalise new factory in 2025

The APA covers the acquisition and assignment of land and buildings as well as certain machinery and manufacturing equipment situated at GMI’s Talegaon plant. The completion of the acquisition and assignment is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders.

Leveraging the expanded capacity, HMIL said, it will review plans to launch additional electric vehicle models into the Indian market, manufactured at its Sriperumbudur plant, thus accelerating India’s electrification goals.

The company had in May this year pledged an investment of Rs 20,000 crore over 10 years in Tamil Nadu to produce five new models of EV to cater to multiple segments, setting up integrated facilities for end-to-end EV battery manufacturing base, and increasing the annual production capacity at the Sriperumbudur plant.

“As we reinforce our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), we intend to create an advanced manufacturing centre for cars Made-in-India in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in 2025," Kim said.

The company also said it will make phased investments for the purpose of upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.

India is one of the world's most promising automotive markets, with a population of more than 1.4 billion as of 2023. The country is currently considered one of the world's top three automobile markets in terms of sales and aims to increase its electric vehicle sales to 30 per cent of total car sales by 2030.

HMIL sold 5.52 lakh vehicles in India last year, taking a 14.5 percent share, ranking second overall among automobile brands in India. Till July this year, HMIL sold 3.46 lakh vehicles, maintaining its second-largest share in the Indian market with a 14.6 per cent share.