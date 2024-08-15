Iconic motorcycle brand BSA debuts in India; Gold Star 650 priced at Rs 2.99 lakh

Mumbai: Mahindra Group-owned iconic motorcycle brand BSA made its debut in India on Thursday with the launch of 652-cc Gold Star 650 model priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex showroom Delhi).

One of the oldest motorcycle companies in the world, Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group's premium motorcycles arm Classic Legends in 2016.

Classic Legends sells Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in the country.