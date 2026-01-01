Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Maurya's 'roti for Baba' remark seen as veiled dig at Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his deputy have been at loggerheads for some time now.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi AdityanathKeshav Prasad Maurya

Follow us on :

Follow Us