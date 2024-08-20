Ikea India to scale up same-day delivery in all markets in the coming year

Ikea India CEO Susanne Pulverer said, "For Ikea, a sustainable value chain is an essential part of our growth journey. This is just the first of the many milestones in that effort and we are proud to lead the EV journey from our foundational years in India. We strongly believe that profit and planet can be co-created and will continue to lead with this mindset."

Ikea India's transition to 100 per cent electric last-mile delivery began in 2019. Initially, the store deployed 3-wheeled tuk-tuks delivering thousands of orders a month.

To accommodate larger furniture deliveries, the company also incorporated retrofit trucks into its operations and established in-house infrastructure for charging these electric vehicles.