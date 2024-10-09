India to be global manufacturing hub for IPO-bound Hyundai, says executive

<p>Mumbai: Hyundai Motor Co expects India to be a fast-growing market and plans to make it a global manufacturing hub, a top company executive said on Wednesday, as the South Korean carmaker gears up to launch its Indian IPO next week.</p>.<p>South Korean automaker Hyundai, on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 per share for its Rs 27,870 crore initial public offering (IPO) that opens for subscription on October 15.</p><p>This would be the largest IPO in India, surpassing LIC's initial share sale of Rs 21,000 crore.</p>.<p>"India is the most exciting market in the world," Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, said during a press event.</p>