IndiGo co-founder Gangwal to sell airline's shares worth Rs 3,700 crore: Reports

Bengaluru: Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of Indian carrier IndiGo, will sell a stake of up to 3.3 per cent, worth 37.3 billion rupees ($451 million), in operator Interglobe Aviation through a block deal, news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The floor price for the block deal has been set at 2,925 rupees per share, the report said, which is a 5.8 per cent discount to Interglobe's closing price on Thursday.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CNBC-TV18 did not disclose when the block deal would take place.