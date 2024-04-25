IndiGo places order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes

New Delhi: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday announced placing an order for 30 wide-body A350-900 planes.

The airline, which is expanding its international presence, has till now been operating only narro-body Airbus aircraft except for two Boeing 777 planes leased from Turkish Airlines for operations on the Istanbul route.

In a release, the carrier said it has entered the "wide body space with an order for 30 firm Airbus A350-900 aircraft".