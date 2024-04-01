Infosys gets Rs 341 crore tax demand for assessment year 2020-21

'Infosys Ltd on March 31, 2024, received order...from the Income Tax Department, Government of India for assessment year 20-21 with a tax demand of Rs 341 crore (including interest). The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of this order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024, and also evaluating filing an appeal against this order,' Infosys said in a BSE filing.