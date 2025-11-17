<p>IT services firm Infosys on Monday launched its AI-first GCC (Global Capability Centre) Model, a specialised offering that accelerates the setup and transformation of GCCs into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth. </p><p>The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the new offering empowers enterprises to reimagine their GCCs as strategic assets that drive innovation, agility, and competitive advantage in an AI-first world.</p><p>With more than 100 engagements with local GCC entities across industries, including setting up and managing GCCs for enterprises such as Lufthansa Systems, zooplus, and Danske Bank, Infosys' new offering aims to address the challenges businesses face when scaling or transforming their GCCs. </p>.Karnataka launches AI-ready PC 'KEO' with built-in agent BUDDH.<p>The AI-first GCC Model provides an end-to-end path from comprehensive setup support to scalable talent strategies and operational readiness, while enabling AI-led transformation with production-grade agents and a unified platform fabric, the company said.</p><p>Infosys’ new GCC model brings together Infosys Agentic Foundry for building and scaling reliable production-grade AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the unified platform to run applied and agentic AI at enterprise scale, and Infosys Topaz, to infuse AI-first services and solutions across the GCC lifecycle.</p>.Air India to resume flights to Shanghai from February 2026.<p>Infosys recently helped establish a GCC for Lufthansa Systems, which is developing future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and competitiveness by leveraging the generative AI capabilities of Infosys Topaz.</p><p>Satish HC, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, “As enterprises transform GCCs into strategic hubs, Infosys is ready to accelerate their journey. Our AI-first approach, comprehensive GCC lifecycle capabilities, and global delivery excellence uniquely position us to help clients unlock new value. Our dedicated GCC practice will offer speed, scale, and strategic depth essential for the next wave of enterprise transformation."</p>