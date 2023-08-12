IREDA reports all-time high Q1 net profit of Rs 295 crore; loan book grows to Rs 47,207 crore

In a statement on Saturday, IREDA said it has "reported loan disbursement of Rs 3,173 crore with a growth of 272 per cent, all-time high quarterly PAT of Rs 295 crore, up 30 per cent. Loan book surged 44 per cent to Rs 47,207 crore as of June 30, 2023, showcasing a robust growth of 44 per cent."