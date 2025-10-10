<p>Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha will host a music and art programme to mark the 250th birth anniversary of Muthuswami Dikshitar, one of the ‘Trinity of Karnatik Music’. <br></p><p>Titled ‘Sri Chakra’, the event will be held on October 11 at 5.30 pm. Artist Rekha Krishnan will exhibit artworks that reflect her spiritual journey and interpretations of the Sri Chakra, a sacred geometric symbol. Vocalist and Bharatanatyam dancer Sumitra Nitin, along with her students, will present ‘Navavaranams’ with accompanying explanations. ‘Navavaranams’ is a series of kritis composed by Dikshitar in praise of goddess Kamalamba.</p>.<p><em>Entry is free for Sabha members. Non-members can collect passes from the Sabha office 2 pm onwards until October 11.</em></p>.<p><strong>Drive to dispose sacred relics</strong></p>.<p>IChange Indiranagar, in association with Shri Kamakshi Aarsha Samskriti Trust, will hold a collection drive for sacred relics at Sundaranjaneya Bhajana Mandira, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, 100 ft Road, on October 12 from 10 am onwards. The collected items will be ritually disposed of during a pooja at 4 pm. Damaged idols, torn religious pictures, and old religious calendars can be brought in for disposal.</p>.<p><em>For details, visit @icindngr on X.</em></p>.<p><strong>A capella show</strong></p>.<p>The Shadja Academy of Performing Arts, Arekere, is presenting an a-cappella show at 10 am on October 12, with a talented ensemble of singers recreating the magic of instrumental music — without using a single instrument. The venue is H N Auditorium, National College, Basavanagudi. On October 25, young vocalists showcase their talent at 6 pm, at Shukra auditorium, Malleswaram. The academy is founded and helmed by Gurudutt R, guitarist and singer proficient in multiple genres.</p>