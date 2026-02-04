Menu
EC to hold national conference of State Election Commissioners on February 24

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will chair the conference along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 16:37 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 16:37 IST
