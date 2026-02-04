Menu
Fifteen migrants die after boat collides with Greek coast guard vessel off island of Chios

The migrants were mostly Afghans. One Moroccan survivor was considered a suspect and was set to be arrested on charges of migrant smuggling, sources told Reuters.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 16:35 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 16:35 IST
World newsGreece

