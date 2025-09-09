<p>New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it will cut vehicle prices ranging between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 30.4 lakh with immediate effect to pass on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=GST">GST </a>rate cut benefit to customers.</p>. <p>"The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus, reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India's luxury market," JLR India MD Rajan Amba stated.</p>.GST 2.0 | Government trading fiscal pain for political gain. <p>In a separate statement, Volvo Car India said it will cut vehicle prices by up to Rs 6.9 lakh on its ICE portfolio, effective September 22.</p>