Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
From guns to gigs: Kashmir’s youth plug into digital economy

From guns to gigs: Kashmir’s youth plug into digital economy

Kashmir’s story, once dominated by images of barbed wire and bunkers, is slowly acquiring a new vocabulary - one of startups, subscribers, and self-employment.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 19:13 IST
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 19:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KashmirOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us